Insider Buying: New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC) Insider Buys A$58,800.00 in Stock

New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC – Get Rating) insider Jacqueline (Jacqui) McGill purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$5.88 ($4.00) per share, with a total value of A$58,800.00 ($40,000.00).

New Hope Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

New Hope Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from New Hope’s previous Final dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, October 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.42%. New Hope’s payout ratio is presently 58.49%.

About New Hope

New Hope Corporation Limited explores for, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company holds interests in two open cut coal mines that produces thermal coal, which include the New Acland project located in Oakey, Queensland; and the Bengalla mine situated in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales.

