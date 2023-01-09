Insider Buying: Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) CEO Purchases 155,189 Shares of Stock

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) CEO Dakota Semler acquired 155,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $145,877.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,453,229 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,035.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Dakota Semler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 5th, Dakota Semler acquired 15,000 shares of XOS stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $9,600.00.
XOS Stock Performance
XOS traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $0.95. 1,099,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,195. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28. Xos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.68 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On XOS
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XOS in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of XOS in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of XOS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XOS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of XOS in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.07% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XOS shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on XOS from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on XOS to $2.40 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on XOS from $2.80 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on XOS to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
XOS Company Profile
Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
