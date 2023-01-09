Insider Selling: Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Sells 1,377 Shares of Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joanne Valente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 4th, Joanne Valente sold 1,123 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $33,768.61.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of ALGM stock traded up $1.16 on Monday, reaching $31.26. 854,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,238. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.23. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $34.14.

Institutional Trading of Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.03 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 3,469.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALGM shares. TheStreet raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Featured Articles

