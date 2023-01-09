Insider Selling: Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Sells 1,377 Shares of Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Joanne Valente also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 4th, Joanne Valente sold 1,123 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $33,768.61.
Allegro MicroSystems Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of ALGM stock traded up $1.16 on Monday, reaching $31.26. 854,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,238. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.23. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $34.14.
Institutional Trading of Allegro MicroSystems
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 3,469.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALGM shares. TheStreet raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
