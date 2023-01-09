Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Sells $442,400.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $442,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,412 shares in the company, valued at $17,979,666.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cytokinetics Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $43.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.96. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $29.26 and a 1-year high of $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 11.56 and a quick ratio of 11.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.53.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 190.34% and a negative return on equity of 225.84%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 83.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 7.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 0.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 6.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 0.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.