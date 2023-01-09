Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells 24,000 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Senior Officer David Alan Thomas sold 24,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.63, for a total value of C$303,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 253,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,206,403.36.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Up 1.8 %

Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$12.52. 600,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,389. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52-week low of C$8.75 and a 52-week high of C$17.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.82.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$374.53 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.9600002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peyto Exploration & Development Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

PEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

