Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells 725 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $100,992.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,866,077,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 4th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total transaction of $100,912.75.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $1,191,006.50.

On Monday, October 31st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $374,440.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $370,415.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $371,473.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $363,883.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $353,464.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total transaction of $339,273.00.

On Thursday, October 13th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total transaction of $328,877.00.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM traded up $6.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.10. 13,635,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,766,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.42. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $239.28. The stock has a market cap of $147.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 525.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.12.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in Salesforce by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 40.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 1,014.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 29,481 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 41.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

