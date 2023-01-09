Insider Selling: Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CEO Sells $116,718.75 in Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) CEO Eric M. Dube sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $116,718.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,476. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $20.30 on Monday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $53.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.32 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.82% and a negative return on equity of 137.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TVTX shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Travere Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

About Travere Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.