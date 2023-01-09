Inspirato (ISPO) vs. Its Rivals Financial Analysis

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) is one of 720 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Inspirato to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Inspirato has a beta of -0.68, indicating that its share price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspirato’s peers have a beta of 0.06, indicating that their average share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Inspirato shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inspirato $234.75 million -$4.88 million -0.16 Inspirato Competitors $1.90 billion $107.98 million 23.64

This table compares Inspirato and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Inspirato’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Inspirato. Inspirato is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Inspirato and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspirato -8.22% N/A -5.42% Inspirato Competitors 11.88% -78.38% 2.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Inspirato and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspirato 0 3 1 0 2.25 Inspirato Competitors 113 593 893 18 2.50

Inspirato presently has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 292.56%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 52.43%. Given Inspirato’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Inspirato is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Inspirato peers beat Inspirato on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

