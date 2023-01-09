Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IDN opened at $2.26 on Friday. Intellicheck has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

