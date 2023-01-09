Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Intellicheck Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:IDN opened at $2.26 on Friday. Intellicheck has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14.
