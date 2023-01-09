Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Lowered to C$30.00 at Scotiabank

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. CIBC downgraded shares of Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

IFP stock traded down C$0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting C$21.89. 59,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,538. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$23.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.36. Interfor has a 1 year low of C$19.75 and a 1 year high of C$44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 1.65.

Interfor ( TSE:IFP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.33). The firm had revenue of C$1.04 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Interfor will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

