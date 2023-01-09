International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Hits New 1-Year High at $740.00

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 740 ($8.92) and last traded at GBX 715.13 ($8.62), with a volume of 79736 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 730 ($8.80).

International Biotechnology Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £291.52 million and a P/E ratio of -7.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 694.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 678.05.

International Biotechnology Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a GBX 14 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 2.01%. International Biotechnology Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.33%.

International Biotechnology Trust Company Profile

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

