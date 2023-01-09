Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Reduced by Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 6.6% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WJ Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,433,000 after buying an additional 90,510 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,344.1% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 16,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $5.33 on Monday, reaching $274.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,145,000. The company has a 50-day moving average of $276.91 and a 200 day moving average of $288.14. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $390.20.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.655 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.