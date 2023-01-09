Invitoken (INVI) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Invitoken (INVI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Invitoken has a total market cap of $4.51 billion and $61,078.81 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Invitoken has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Invitoken token can now be purchased for about $1.60 or 0.00009310 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003707 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000361 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 153.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.49 or 0.00444615 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000193 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.73 or 0.01445707 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,402.98 or 0.31404048 BTC.
Invitoken Profile
Invitoken launched on December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken. Invitoken’s official website is www.invitree.io. The official message board for Invitoken is medium.com/invitoken.
Invitoken Token Trading
