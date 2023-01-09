Invitoken (INVI) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Invitoken (INVI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Invitoken has a total market cap of $4.51 billion and $61,078.81 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Invitoken has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Invitoken token can now be purchased for about $1.60 or 0.00009310 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Invitoken Profile

Invitoken launched on December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken. Invitoken’s official website is www.invitree.io. The official message board for Invitoken is medium.com/invitoken.

Invitoken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “INVI TOKEN of INVITREE is an invitation commerce project in South Korea which has created a new commercial paradigm of invitation commerce. It operates a total of 9 premium lounges including department stores and luxury halls.INVITREE is an invite-based commerce platform for customers of card companies and retailers who hope to enjoy premium life at a reasonable price. It operates various programs to ehance the dignity and value of those invited through travel, culture and household beauty appliances. It provides luxury services, based on convenience and reliability, to members of Invitree and customers who want to make purchases of regional premium brands.INVITREE offers a premium concierge service where sellers with expertise in luxury goods visit the places the VIP customers want and help to check and purchase the products.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invitoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invitoken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invitoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

