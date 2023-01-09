iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Acquired by Rye Brook Capital LLC

Rye Brook Capital LLC raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. iShares China Large-Cap ETF comprises about 4.1% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Rye Brook Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $6,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FXI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 14,135 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.36. 1,657,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,628,191. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.29. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $39.78.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

