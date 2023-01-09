iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Stock Position Raised by Brightworth

Brightworth increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,260,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,872 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF comprises about 17.8% of Brightworth’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Brightworth owned about 0.67% of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF worth $166,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,156,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,673,000 after purchasing an additional 115,095 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,200,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1,031.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 82,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 75,365 shares during the last quarter.

IXUS stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.85. The stock had a trading volume of 37,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,500. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.41. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $72.34.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

