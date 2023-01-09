iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.38. 75,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,664,752. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $112.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.01.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

