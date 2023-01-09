iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Position Increased by Brightworth

Brightworth increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,120,000. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $800,000. JB Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 93,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,151.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,303 shares during the period.

HEFA traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,212 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.15. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88.

