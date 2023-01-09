iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is Keystone Financial Services’ 4th Largest Position

Keystone Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 281,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,169 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 6.7% of Keystone Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $11,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 205.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV stock opened at $47.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.21. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.