iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 204,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,185,000 after buying an additional 18,129 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 38,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.46. 877,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,378,266. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.12. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $50.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.