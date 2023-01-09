iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Mechanics Financial Corp

Mechanics Financial Corp lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.86. 19,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,800. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.69 and a 200-day moving average of $68.00. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $81.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

