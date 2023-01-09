iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,064 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.9% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $868,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,421,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 32,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.66. The company had a trading volume of 81,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,230. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.34. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $114.49.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.