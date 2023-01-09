IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) Given New $1.70 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $1.70 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on IsoPlexis from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.
IsoPlexis Price Performance
Shares of ISO stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. IsoPlexis has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27.
About IsoPlexis
IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.
