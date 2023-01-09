IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) Given New $1.70 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $1.70 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on IsoPlexis from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Shares of ISO stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. IsoPlexis has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of IsoPlexis during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in IsoPlexis by 10.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 335,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 32,114 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in IsoPlexis in the first quarter worth $36,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in IsoPlexis by 95.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 59,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in IsoPlexis in the second quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.

