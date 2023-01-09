Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on J. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 161 ($1.94) to GBX 206 ($2.48) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.37) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.89) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 221.60 ($2.67).

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group Price Performance

About Jacobs Engineering Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.