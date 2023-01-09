James Halstead (LON:JHD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $180.11

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 180.11 ($2.17) and last traded at GBX 180.39 ($2.17), with a volume of 41724 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182 ($2.19).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of £796.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,801.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 194.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 200.57.

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. It serves healthcare, education, offices, retail, sports, and leisure facilities.

