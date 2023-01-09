JasmyCoin Trading Up 6.7% This Week (JASMY)

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 9th. One JasmyCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JasmyCoin has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. JasmyCoin has a total market cap of $179.55 million and approximately $73.58 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003493 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000362 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 128.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.51 or 0.00445207 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000193 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $248.00 or 0.01443166 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,403.80 or 0.31445870 BTC.
JasmyCoin Token Profile
JasmyCoin’s genesis date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,399,999,999 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official website is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here.
JasmyCoin Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JasmyCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JasmyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
