Jason Wild Purchases 50,000 Shares of RIV Capital Inc. (TSE:RIV) Stock

RIV Capital Inc. (TSE:RIV – Get Rating) insider Jason Wild purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$11,537.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,000 shares in the company, valued at C$50,764.56.

Jason Wild also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 5th, Jason Wild purchased 50,000 shares of RIV Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$11,220.00.

RIV Capital Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$213.65 million and a PE ratio of -1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.50. RIV Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.65 and a 1 year high of C$3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 117.80 and a current ratio of 118.18.

About RIV Capital

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

