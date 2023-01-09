Jet Protocol (JET) Trading Up 2.2% This Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $12.71 million and $53,047.28 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00746593 USD and is down -1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $54,247.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

