JOE (JOE) Price Tops $0.15

JOE (JOE) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 9th. During the last week, JOE has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. One JOE token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000859 BTC on popular exchanges. JOE has a total market cap of $48.02 million and $1.42 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About JOE

JOE launched on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

