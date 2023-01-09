JOE Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $48.11 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. JOE has a total market cap of $48.11 million and $1.60 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000859 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, JOE has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 153.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.26 or 0.00442850 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.02 or 0.01440326 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,386.22 or 0.31279393 BTC.

JOE Token Profile

JOE’s launch date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

