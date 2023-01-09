Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.57.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI stock opened at $67.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $81.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.