Jordan Park Group LLC Raises Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Jordan Park Group LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 145.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 0.1% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,978.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,302,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 63,722,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,284,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,018 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,053,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,295,000 after purchasing an additional 185,214 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,073,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,245,000 after buying an additional 98,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,306,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,014,000 after buying an additional 270,048 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,950. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $107.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

