Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northeast Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 57,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 211.2% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.42 on Monday, reaching $188.84. 198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,175. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.61. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $224.85.

