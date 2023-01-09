Joystick (JOY) Trading Down 50% Over Last 7 Days

Joystick (JOY) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 9th. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 50% against the US dollar. One Joystick token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001150 BTC on popular exchanges. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $40.56 million and $132,336.87 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00012892 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00037146 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 79.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00042803 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005584 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00019472 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00241530 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.19964111 USD and is up 0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $191,557.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

