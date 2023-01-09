JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €55.00 Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($58.51) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($47.87) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Warburg Research set a €57.40 ($61.06) target price on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($52.13) target price on Basf in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($64.89) price objective on Basf in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €62.00 ($65.96) price objective on Basf in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €52.81 ($56.18) on Friday. Basf has a 12-month low of €37.90 ($40.32) and a 12-month high of €69.15 ($73.56). The stock has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €47.77 and its 200-day moving average price is €44.42.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

