JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Price Target to GBX 131

FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 129 ($1.57) to GBX 131 ($1.60) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FGROY. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 160 ($1.95) to GBX 130 ($1.58) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on FirstGroup from GBX 165 ($2.01) to GBX 160 ($1.95) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

FirstGroup Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FGROY remained flat at $1.19 during trading on Monday. 9 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,100. FirstGroup has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

