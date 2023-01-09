JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 2,730” Price Target for Relx (LON:REL)

Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 2,730 ($32.89) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,200 ($26.51) to GBX 2,000 ($24.10) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,828 ($34.07) price target on Relx in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,330 ($28.07) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,986 ($35.98) target price on Relx in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($31.93) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,615.57 ($31.51).

Relx stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.07) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,337 ($28.16). 2,395,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,331,361. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,310.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,295.31. The firm has a market cap of £44.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,885.19. Relx has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,056 ($24.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,474 ($29.81).

In related news, insider June Felix purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,204 ($26.55) per share, for a total transaction of £44,080 ($53,108.43).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

