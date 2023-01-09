Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Insider Sells $987,600.00 in Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.52, for a total value of $987,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX traded down $8.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $190.51. The company had a trading volume of 300,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.04. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.26 and a fifty-two week high of $278.25.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KRTX. Loop Capital began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 11.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 7.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.