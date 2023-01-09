Kava (KAVA) Price Tops $0.73 on Major Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last week, Kava has traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00004223 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $271.58 million and $41.38 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00071397 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00064280 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001180 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009422 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00024679 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000258 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000210 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 373,702,857 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,697,748 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

