Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFFB traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $6.90. 969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average is $7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.27 million, a PE ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp ( NASDAQ:KFFB Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.06% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. The company accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

