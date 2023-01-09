Key Financial Inc Acquires 4,635 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,091 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 0.9% of Key Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in McDonald’s by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 225 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $268.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,672. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

