Key Financial Inc Has $2.28 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Key Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,592,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,746 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $91,456,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,589,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,644 shares in the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $24,314,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,275.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 375,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 347,935 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,601. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $70.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average of $53.96.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

