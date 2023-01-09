Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Morgan Stanley

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KNTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Kinetik from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinetik has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.43.

Kinetik Price Performance

NASDAQ KNTK traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,650. Kinetik has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.29.

Insider Activity at Kinetik

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $325.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kinetik will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Todd Carpenter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $129,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,192,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinetik

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNTK. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,135,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,177,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,663,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,428,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,590,000.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

