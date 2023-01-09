Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $15,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $270.45 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $390.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $276.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.14.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.