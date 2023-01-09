Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Cuts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 95.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,964 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 41,494 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 37,795.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 718,870 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $731,509,000 after buying an additional 677,383 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after buying an additional 542,902 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Adobe by 5,491.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 528,139 shares of the software company’s stock worth $193,331,000 after purchasing an additional 518,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Barclays raised their price target on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.23.
NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $336.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $156.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $541.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.98.
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
