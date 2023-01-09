Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $28.53 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.6% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $28,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $16,498,484.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at $13,733,314.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at $25,363,426.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.2 %

MRK opened at $114.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $290.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

