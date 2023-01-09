Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Reduces Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 1.8% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $32,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.3% during the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 14,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at about $423,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at about $679,000. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 28.3% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.7% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $364.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $346.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $375.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $363.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.03.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Argus upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,835 shares of company stock valued at $128,031,799 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

