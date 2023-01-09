Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.12

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.12 and last traded at $29.60, with a volume of 23391 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADRNY. BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.50 ($33.51) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Up 1.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.44.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $22.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.41 billion. Equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

