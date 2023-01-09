Konnect Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $835.59 Million (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. During the last seven days, Konnect has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Konnect has a total market capitalization of $835.59 million and $38,728.00 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Konnect token can now be purchased for about $0.0519 or 0.00000302 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Konnect alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 128.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.51 or 0.00445207 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.00 or 0.01443166 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,403.80 or 0.31445870 BTC.

Konnect Token Profile

Konnect’s genesis date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konnect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Konnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Konnect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Konnect and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.