Lafayette Investments Inc. Cuts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,026 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in PayPal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush decreased their price target on PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock opened at $76.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $87.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $192.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.