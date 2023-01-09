Lafayette Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Lafayette Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.2% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 298.9% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 626.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.1 %

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

KO stock opened at $63.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.44.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

